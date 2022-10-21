Shwashwi: Hopefully ashy elbows are a thing of the past

It has been such a busy week for Shwa, or should I say month? Your girl in gossip was invited to the launch of the new Nivea skincare range that caters for all melanin-skin types.

I really hope some of you will stop having ashy elbows now that Nivea has come through for us. And hopefully Shwa can expect this in her Christmas gift box, cos Nna, I’m tired of Dawn. Been subjected to it for too long now – time for something refreshing.

Shwa also wants to shine like Bonang mos.

The event was held at Ground the Venue in Muldersdrift outside Johannesburg on Thursday. What a long drive to the venue. Phew! Who has the time to sweat in this blistering heat? The place was beautiful though, I must say.

Shwa doesn’t like waiting at all, especially if she is on time. I understand Bonang (who was the host) is a big deal, but to make us wait for close to two hours is disrespectful. I will let this slide, because we were well catered for as we waited.

Can someone please tell me where Queen B gets her energy? Girl is so energetic. She sure knows how to keep guests entertained. Time for her to host a masterclass for all those who aspire to be the presenters.

Lootlove! Lootlove! Really girl? Did your invite not come with the theme, or you just wanted to stand out? Shwa understands that it’s spring, but there was really no need for you to mix brown and floral. I see you decided to match your hair with jacarandas. Hmm okay!

Shekhinah was busy giving everyone the cold shoulder, what was that about? With just winning one SAMA award girl, now you think you are a big deal? Please do better next time. If global star Bonang can socialise with people, you really need to come down to earth baby girl. But congratulations on being Nivea’s skin lead.

Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane also made an appearance with her mom as her plus-one, and she ages like fine wine.

Pearl Modiadie, we understand that you might have been busy bonding with your son, but what’s the point of arriving at an event when it is about to end? You could have just stayed home.

There is just something about melanin skin. It is so radiant. Shwa could not stop staring at the Diep City actress, Zikhona Bali. And your hair? Such a beautiful crown.

Still on melanin skin, beauty influencer Vongai Mapho is such a great soul. Shwa has seen you on social media, but seeing you face-to-face was pleasing to the eye.

Digital content creators are taking up the space, everywhere, literally. Shwa has to admit thought that she could not stop staring at Kabelo Mohale’s beautiful smile. It was so good seeing you in public again, mommy, hope baby M is doing well. Please teach me how to style natural hair like you do your own, so beautiful.

Zoe Modiga, you gave such a stellar performance, it was like you were born to perform. You know how to keep the crowd on their feet. I will let you go for not honouring the theme this time around, but at least you wore Nivea colors.

