Shwashwi: Kudos to maskandi artists putting up a united front

History was made on Wednesday when award-winning artist Khuzani Mpungose launched his first All White Gcwalisa picnic to be held at Kings Park Stadium next month.

The launch was at Nto’s Boutique Hotel in Durban.

I have to say Khuzani and his Idlamlenze Foundation are working tirelessly to prove there is more to them than being maskandi artists.

This made me realise the genre is growing and with events like these, they are going places. Big up to Khuzani and his team.

It was exciting to see award-winning musician Mroza Fakude being part of the beautiful initiative.

This will certainly bring peace and eliminate the beef plaguing maskandi music, but most of all bring, back stability and end the factions besetting the genre.

I have to applaud Khuzani for booking his rival Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele.

The message he shared when comforting Mthandeni after he lost his mother was rather moving.

Mthandeni couldn’t make it to the launch as he is still grieving the loss of his mother, who passed away after a long illness.

Also in attendance were Ntencane, Mfezemnyama, radio and TV presenter Kini Shandu,

ANCYL member Gah Ndlovu, to mention but a few.

I also bumped into artist Cevuzile Mchunu, but the dude has been quiet after releasing a song he did with DJ Tira. We are waiting for your December offering, baba, don’t sleep on us.

What pleases about maskandi artists is they have overtaken the kwaito and gospel musicians in terms of putting up a united front.

And all their gigs and initiatives are done by them for themselves. They don’t wait for government handouts and sponsorships.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author