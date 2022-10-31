Shwashwi: Nick Cannon on a mission to build his own nation

No man… I believe a study needs to be conducted on why women want to have children with American television host, actor, rapper and comedian Nick Cannon. This is now insane.

Just a few months ago, we were shocked by the news of Cannon expecting his 10th child and now the number has risen to 12.

If he carries on like this, he will have an army of children. In fact, he is three babies away from a full NBA roster.

But let’s take it home. Cannon has nothing on Jacob Zuma. The former president of the country has more than 23 children we know of, and it doesn’t look like he is planning to stop.

Singer Thomas Chauke, on the other hand, is rumoured to have 32, and Musa Mseleku is still gunning for 20 children.

I’m pretty sure anyone having kids with Cannon at this point hate themselves and their child. You cannot convince Shwa otherwise. Shwa is just concerned and curious how these children are made? Perhaps the guy is donating sperm and doesn’t physically have sex with the babymamas.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author