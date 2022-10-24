Shwashwi: SA’s aesthetics couple

Now that it is the “BER” of months and the end of 2022, Shwa does not rest, receiving invites from all over. To be precise it seems no party or event is complete without moi.

Last Friday, I was rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in business, politics and the medical fraternity.

Shwa headed to Krugersdorp for the launch of the secluded Vivari Hotel, also publicised as an aesthetics hospital.

I still do not understand how some celebrities still choose Turkey over our very own because the resources are in abundance at home.

Congratulations to the Reddys. Clearly not all South Africans are crooks like the Guptas.

The doctors from Benoni, Anushka Reddy and Mahesh Naidu own Vivari Hotel and the hospital. Shwa admires Naidu as he has embraced the Reddy name. He tells Shwa people often refer to him as “Mr Reddy” because of his wife’s accolades, go Anushka. Women power!

The food did not meet the elegance of the hotel, though. Like why serve Indian cuisine only? Whatever happened to inclusion?

Anyway, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, the one running for presidency, was there. She said something about looking forever young, and I could not help but think is Dr Reddy the reason why she looks like an 18-year-old? Mama almost snitched on

herself there.

It was rather refreshing to see rapper and reality television star Boity Thulo by herself. Believe me, it made so much of a difference.

Anton is your man we get it, but he cannot be your purse to every show, sis.

Another couple exhausting the data for this year’s events is former Miss SA Bokang Tshabalala and her husband, former soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala. Until next year, love birds!

Shwa could not believe her eyes when she saw Moneoa’s alleged tinder swindler boyfriend, Phiwe Maphanga.

He is the one now madly in love with Gauteng finance MEC Tasneem Motara.

Has he paid back the money or it’s none of my business? We can only hope he does not touch the state’s funds.

Apparently, they are also expecting.

Congrats.

Influencers and YouTubers can learn a thing or two from beauty influencer and YouTuber Jessica van Heerden.

Not all events need you to vlog! Shwa is tired of running away from your cameras as they are always flying around at events.

