Shwashwi: Sisulu good at overspending

When will Lindiwe Sisulu leave the luxurious spending out of her portfolio? Haauw bathong! To think she wanted to be president – she’ll leave the country in a more bankrupt state than it already is.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author