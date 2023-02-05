Subscriptions
Subscriptions
Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Sisulu good at overspending

By Sunday World
Lindiwe Sisulu

When will Lindiwe Sisulu leave the luxurious spending out of her portfolio? Haauw bathong! To think she wanted to be president – she’ll leave the country in a more bankrupt state than it already is.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 


Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.