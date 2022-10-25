Shwashwi: Sul’umlomo Tuesday sees us dance all night

Well, Durban might be just another city in South Africa, but no one doubts its fame for being the mecca of entertainment, where groove never ends.

On a rather chilly Tuesday night for Durban, renowned for wonderful summer days, I was invited to the launch of the new edition of Sul’umlomo Tuesday.

Those not in the know, it is an event dedicated to groove lovers to come and enjoy lots of braaied meat, and of course booze, but most of all to socialise and mingle.

Sul’umlomo Tuesday was launched by former photojournalist Sandile Makhoba, who now goes by the name Makhoba Wethu … and that name has stuck.

It’s a place where you find strictly Durban gqom music, played at full blast the whole night long.

I was fortunate to meet upcoming female gqom artist DJ Darkie after DJ Cndo decided to voluntarily retire from the game.

I don’t recall Afrotainment boss DJ Tira releasing a statement about DJ Cndo bowing out music.

The new kid on the block did some amazing stuff and many of those attending had no choice but to post.

By the way, DJ Darkie came all the way from DJ Bongs hometown of KwaNdengezi, outside Durban.

It was also time for the Havana Night Club staff to let their hair down. They all ended up on the dance floor.

Producer, artist and DJ Sparks Bantwana has been forever loyal to Sul’umlomo Tuesday since its inception back in 2018.

He is one of a few Durban gqom DJs to grace it, making sure he shows his face every month.

Chairman of Sul’umlomo Tuesday Makhoba Wethu was seen chatting to Coolerbox hitmaker Awillo from the Ellevator group.

I wonder what you are doing in Durban as some of the people you used to work with are stuck in Centurion at Open Mic.

DJ and artist XolaTSM, popular for his new release and his recently launched EP. was there and made us dance until we forgot that the event was being held on a Tuesday.

DJ Eskay closed the show.

I left Havana Night Club so that I could go and sleep in Morningside.

I feel for the Durbanites because there’s more of the loud music and late nights next Tuesday as it will be happening again. This time we will be having another gqom favourite in DJ Thukzin.

Sunday World

Author