Shwashwi: Where were the three Zulu musketeers?

We understand King MisuZulu KaZwelithini aka Bayede Dawg’s big day on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium and he sure is smiling from ear to ear wherever he is.

Shwa is very curious as to where the three musketeers Simakade, Buzabazi and Mbonisi were and what was going through their over-ambitious minds.

By the way, has the so-called lead musketeer Simakade taken back the sofa he dragged to the kraal during his embarrassing coronation episode when he anointed himself to the throne, with the support of a confused little boy?

Sima come on, you can give up now, Shwa thinks you have embarrassed yourself enough.

I mean really, the number of people who attended your ‘coronation’ were probably misled by your wild dreams.

I just wonder why you never took the chance to travel the world so you could educate yourself on how other royals behave.

You keep shocking and embarrassing the Zulu nation, you should have been given the name Simangaliso because, wow! we have had enough of your antics.

As for the equally embarrassing conference Mbonisi held, I really don’t even want to get into that.

You guys should really get over it, it’s all done and dusted.

You need to accept that Bayede Dawg is the new king, and it won’t change whether you give him your blessings or not.

I don’t even want to talk about Buzabazi’s failure to pay a mere 20 grand debt to a PR guru and the matter had to go to the small claims court.

You clearly are not worthy to be called or be recognised as royalty.

Shwa honestly does not think you guys even have the qualities of being king, honestly, you don’t have that thing.

I mean, MisuZulu doesn’t even have to say anything but he has earned so much respect and the ladies really love him.

Bayede attracts people to just love and respect him.

