Siboniso Duma really loves the limelight

What Shwa witnessed during the KZN State of the Province (Sopa) is downright disgusting. Why is Siboniso Duma allowed to overshadow Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube whenever big events are in town?

He’s even allowed to walk in at the opening with her. Talk about someone who is hungry for power and won’t let the poor woman shine. This is not the first time this guy has done this and it’s annoying. Relax ntshebe, and stay in your own lane; you are not the premier yet.

