Sipho Ndlovu turns D48 VIP section into KwaMai-Mai

Sipho, Shwa doesn’t like talking about you because, despite Sambulo on The Wife being the biggest role in your career, I genuinely feel you are the type that could beat up people at the taxi rank for being in the wrong taxi.

But I have a question for you: who were the girls you were with at D48 on Saturday? I mean, I am not judging you, but can you please not bring us a Quantum full of level Z baddies at the club next time, who look like some underpaid hosts from a Daveyton shisanyama? Because 10 minutes after you arrived, the VIP section started looking like KwaMai-Mai on a long weekend.

Also, is that your girlfriend; the one you held hands with; the one with a blonde wig that looked like it was liberated from Wendy Williams closet? Also, please tone it down with the superstar grand entrances next time. Half of us were too drunk to ask for pictures with you, and the other half did not care who you are because they have never seen or heard of you.

