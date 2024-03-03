Sleeping is a trick Mantashe uses to garner strength

ANC national chairperson Gwede Tiger Mantashe was once again caught sleeping during the party’s national elections manifesto launch in Durban last week. While Cyril Cupcake Ramaphosa was presenting the party’s manifesto to millions of faithful, the tiger was dozing off.

As usual. This is not the first time this year that he has dozed off during an important ANC gathering.

In January, he was sleeping during the ANC event in Mpumalanga ahead of the party’s birthday celebration, while Tintswalo’s dad was on the podium.

Sleeping has become part of the tiger’s staple diet, or perhaps sleeping is the trick that he uses to garner strength to lead his party effectively.

Shwa strongly believes that he should be appointed as a “minister of sleep” because he surely does excel in that department.

