Spare a thought, and a Penny, for the lady

Former Gagasi FM presenter Penny Ntuli deceived us all because here we were thinking the young lady had bagged her dream job and was living her best life kanti it was all a lie.

This comes to show that whatever we are fed on social media is far from the truth. Shwa is, however, proud of Penny for choosing herself and her peace because how can someone survive on a salary of R2 800 while they bring in listenership by the truckload?

R2 800 is probably enough for transport especially if they work graveyard hours. The cost of living has gone up, everything is expensive. Shwa can’t even afford a glass of wine herself.

One day we need to be honest about the media industry because everyone seemingly thinks there is money. It’s a slog out here, folks, and mostly for a pittance.

This whole saga really got Shwa thinking if Felix Hlophe’s jokes about skipping work are sarcastic or if they are coming from a place of hurt and exploitation.

