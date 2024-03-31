Stick to herding cattle, Sjava, ramp ain’t for you

Whose idea was it that Sjava models at the MaXhosa event? All Shwa saw was a man looking like he’s off to fetch his cows from the grazing field.

Both him and DBN Gogo shouldn’t have been a part of whatever MaXhosa was trying to do at that event. Maybe they should stick to making music.

Another thing Laduma needs to do is respect the people who give him ideas for his business. My brother, we all saw what you did with the Fieldbar idea that was posted on the socials.

Also, people are talking about the bare minimum goodie bags that you gave them at your event. Please, fix yourself before you cry about black-on-black hate!

