Sundowns players travel in style, cattle class for all the others

They do not call them Bafana ba Style for mahala. The seven Mamelodi Sundowns players who played for Bafana Bafana in the Fifa Series in Algeria, were seen heading to their Caf Champions League match against Young Africans in Tanzania in style… in a snazzy private jet.

This was while the rest of the Bafana squad, who had to go via Dubai, were squashed in “cattle class” like the rest of the mere mortals.

They finally arrived at OR Tambo International Airport with their backs sore and muscles aching after one hell of a never-ending trip.

When you’re talking about levels, Sundowns are really taking this football thing a notch up.

