Teko Modise had Shwa wishing she was those Lays potato chips.

The way he swallowed them had me thinking of TD Jakes’ sermon on something about a room filled with sweaty men.

Can somebody please hook Shwa up with the legendary Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe? Wow, the man ages like fine wine, and is in great shape.

Rhoo clearly takes good care of himself. Not the typical potbelly, typical sugar daddies. Can some of these legends teach players how to maintain their finances for when they retire because we are tired of the stories about people being broke?

Shwa was so heartbroken to see Josta Dladla being clueless in an interview with some random television channel. Josta, when you left your house, what did you think you were going to do or maybe you still require media training at your ripe old age?

It was so refreshing to see Tazz Nginda. Shwa hardly sees him anywhere besides on the small screen.

How does Bohang Moeko manage to stay so humble towards people? Shwa really commends you for that; you will go far.

Karabo Maseko clearly has too much time on his hands since he left Generations: The Legacy. Why is he event hopping? Is everything okay, pretty boy, or you want to try your hand at being a socialite or what?

Nonetheless, DJ Zinhle delivered a fire set, reminding people how she has managed to stay in the game for 20 years.

Baby girl has just been consistent in her career without having to twerk or do BBls to be a successful DJ.

Shwa spotted Samkelo Ndlovu, Don Ayo, Siphiwe Tshabala, Lauren- Duncan and Nqobile Khwezi.

