The joke is on you, Bonginkosi

Bonginkosi Khanyile is really trying hard to be a populist as he spews bile all the time.

This clown of a political tourist decided to take a jab at the sitting president of the country Cyril Ramaphosa and the two-time of rugby world cup champ Siya Kolisi.

Based on how he runs his mouth to mock Ramaphosa and Kolisi, it shows that Khanyile is not well-mannered. Shwa believes that this boy was given a hard time while in jail.

Mfanaka, let Shwa school you about life. Don’t mess up the fountain as you might come back to draw drinking water from it in the future.

