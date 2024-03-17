Turning the messy tables Mzansi style

I’m going to need the sangomas to throw the bones and prayer warriors to stand in the gap because of the mess that is entertainment industry in Mzansi.

It is in a mess and Shwa is on the brink of losing it! Stop them in their tracks now!

From TikTokers becoming actors and actors being DJs… when does it end?

I get that Mbalenhle Mavimbela has not been getting acting gigs lately, but, Lord have mercy, she has no right to start hitting the decks. That set she played was horrible.

Maybe it’s due to nappies and baby formula being so expensive these days and girl’s got to do what a girl’s got to do.

That’s what you get from dating a man you can’t post, you kinda have to work 20 jobs to provide. Life is not Hlomu (the wife) darling, it’s real!

