Unwavering commitment from the ANC

Oh, how refreshing it is to witness such consistency and unwavering commitment from the ANC. Surely, the sight of Zizi Kodwa and Zandile Gumede campaigning under a gazebo adorned with Jacob Zuma’s face is just another brilliant example of the party’s sincere efforts to distance themselves from all that he represents going to the general elections later this year, including the MK Party. Now it all seems half-hearted. While they claim to distance themselves from him, their actions and associations tell a different story. This mixed messaging will only confuse voters. Truly mind-boggling!

