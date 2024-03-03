Violence in romance is ugly, Sihle deserves justice

Shwa is very concerned about all the violence in romantic relationships in Mzansi is fast tearing gaycouples apart as well. This time it’s Sihle the Designer who was beaten up by his partner Andzelo Tivani. It’s one thing being in a toxic relationship but when it gets physical it’s something else. Shwa believes that these two lovebirds should have ended their so-called relationship a long time ago.

The entire situation really reminded Shwa of Mohale-Somizi domestic debacle. Perhaps Andzelo, who is Faith Nketsi’s PA, getting into this relationship was a strategy for Faith’s show since she had nothing exciting to show except for the divorce with Nzuzo Njilo.

Gossip girl also does not like what the streets are saying about Sihle.

Like Shwa is concerned how Sihle was attacked. Was he just standing there and taking a hammering, or does he not believe in violence. This is a lesson not to do business under sheets.

How is Faith going to wear couture designs?

Anyways sorry nana, hope you recover from those nine stitches, and that you get justice.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content