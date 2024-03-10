We party for everything these days, even for a cooler box

You know since the pandemic, Shwa has noticed how South Africans are literally throwing parties for everything. Explain why Castle Lite threw a massive party at some posh venue in Johannesburg just for a cooler box.

Anyway, Castle Lite reckons that their new marvel is not just an average cooler, but it is a game changer. Shwa is going to have to ask her drinking mates for confirmation regarding this information.

It does not get even more awkward when you are the master of ceremonies (MC) and your ex and baby daddy is also part of the event. Well, that was the case for Nomalanga Shozi, who was the MC and her child’s father and uncle were on the decks entertaining the crowd (Major League).

Shwa hopes that you have sorted out your shenanigans with your former manager and have found a new one. Also, what is it that I hear with you not being able to keep nannies?

Cassper Nyovest was also present at the event. I’m just curious to know what he was whispering in Nomalanga’s ears.

I noticed there was a point where they had a private moment. Perhaps he was telling baby girl to choose God knows what.

Gossip girl is so envious of Mörda Bongz and Brenden Praise’s brotherhood. I really hope you two chommies continue this and give us more music. Carpo, it was too hot last week for you to have rocked up in the knit thingy you had on. Or did you arrive straight from a Europe gig?

Bobby Blanco, what is your claim to fame, vele? Shwa is trying to figure it out but there’s no clarity. Is club hosting that lucrative or what?

Mihlali Ndamase, it was refreshing to see you out and about, after your sudden breakup with Uncle Leroy.

