What are the restrictions when it comes to content creation?

I may also be delulu but I think there is nothing wrong with what Kefilwe Mabote did. Kefi boo is a content creator and that is exactly what content creators do, fake it till they make it.

She may have overstepped by faking the whole lobola thing, but what exactly are the restrictions or regulations when it comes to content creation? Are you not entertained? If you are, then shut up, going delulu (delusional) is the only solulu (solution) anyway.

As for the Sphandla (Zulu bangle), did it perhaps come with the Gert Coetzee custom-made dress. Shwa is curious to know what the underground gang had to say about your actions.

Shwa did ask earlier this year why these influencers’ parents condone their behaviour. I mean, Kefi is a mom. I really feel for her kids being embarrassed like this.

Shauwn Mkhize and all her other friends were the first ones to congratulate her. I wonder if MaMkhize knew it was all fake, a little birdie said the friendship has ended. I wonder what the reason was.

