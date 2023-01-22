What happened between Thabooty and Lunga Shabalala

There’s been talk for some time among their circle of friends to the effect Thando Thabethe and Lunga Tshabalala’s ship is not working out.

What boggles the mind is they were such a cool couple.

Who would have imagined they would call it quits after spending such a long time together?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lunga Shabalala 🥇 (@lunga_shabalala)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author