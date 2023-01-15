What happened to spreading good vibes news?

Shwa thought we all agreed on spreading only positive vibes this year, but clearly others showed us the middle finger, rejecting the notion.

Guys, moi is happy to see that Berita is living it up again, especially after the messy year she had with her ex-husband Nota, or should I say husband? Because the guy doesn’t want to hear the word divorce.

Moi picked up a trend about women coming to the front and making abuse accusations about their partners. Sithelo, we are waiting for the latest developments on your case, doll. Or have you decided to let the chairman live?

Shwa has not seen Moneoa since the beginning of the year. I hope you got your money and car from that tinder-swindler man, Phiwe Maphanga.

Kudos to Mvelo Makhanya for speaking up about toxic work environments, but, nana, you need to hit Shwa up for an exclusive because people really want to know what happened between you and the production house.

Whatever is happening between Doromongy, Inno Morolong and Tebogo Thobejane is stale. Get a hobby, girls.

Society needs to learn to mind its own business, for that matter business that pays the bills because Simphiwe Ngema said hands-off Babes Wodumo. Babes will mourn her husband the way she sees fit. I mean come on.

