What is Ayanda Ncwane fetching from African countries out there?

Since the Hawks are in their investigating mood, Shwa would like to see them dig into Ayanda- Ncwane’s regular sojourns north of the Limpopo. What is the lady fetching from these countries? If she is not winning some sketchy African awards that no one knows about, she is motivating imaginary people that we never get to see.

Is our new brother-in-law perhaps from up there? It’s safe now, you can reveal his identity. Moi also heard that your son is into music. Wow, they grow up so fast; neh? Clearly, following on his father’s footsteps. Kulungile mama. Please manage his career properly, darling. Don’t do what you did with Abathandwa.

