Whisper to moi… I will believe you

We’re still baffled. Muso Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, what got into your head when you burgled the house you jointly own as a duo Black Motion, and vandalised the recording equipment of your former stable, Black Spirit.

Look, I will forgive you, but not until you tell your sister Shwa what possessed you. Will you whisper to moi? You’ve now been in and out of court.

I hear tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is once again at it, lambasting the very ANC government she is serving for the Maselspoort Christmas Day racial fracas, and apparent assault of black teens by white men bullies, saying the episode is an embarrassment to the government.

Is Princess Sisulu not a member of the ANC, is she not a decision-maker in the governing party, the cabinet and government? I don’t know, please tell me, Lindiwe, are you not pointing a finger at yourself? Shwa wants to know.

Actress Enhle Mbali has come under fire, left, right and centre, recently. What’s gone wrong, Mbals? If you are not facing a staggering R140-million lawsuit for using pictures of yourself to promote your business without the permission of a celebrity photographer, you are accused of being a man, snatcher.

Whisper in the ear of your Lady in Gossip, sisi. Is the recording of a conversation between you and Valentine Bango’s hubby she released on social media, accusing you of wrecking her marriage, authentic? I’m your shoulder to cry on, so please tell moi whether the accusations by Bango are a figment of her imagination. You know I’ll believe the truth, if it comes from the horse’s mouth, and that’s you

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author