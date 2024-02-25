Why shame Elsa Majimbo for speaking up about bullying?

Somebody tell Shwa why would people shame Kenyan comedian, Elsa Majimbo, for speaking up about bullying?

Especially one that comes from the entertainment industry’s ancestors.

Doomed if you speak up, doomed if you do not. I mean why else would the poor girl delete a six-minute-long video in which she recounted how supermodel Naomi Campbell emotionally abused her?

She alleged Campbell’s treatment towards her pushed her to the bottle. Imagine! Shwa knows the girl can quite be annoying with her videos, laughing at her own unfunny jokes. But she didn’t deserve that. No wonder she is always layers some cosmetics on her skin.

The girl is traumatised for life!

