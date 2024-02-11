Williams a contender for keeper of the tournament

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has raised his hand to be regarded as a goalkeeper of the tournament at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after his heroic performance for South Africa during their quarterfinal clash against Cape Verde. Not only did Williams save four penalties, he also made great saves during normal time and extra-time, saving Bafana from a quarterfinal exit. By the time Bafana played DR Congo, Williams had played all of Bafana’s six matches and kept four clean sheets.

