Yummy Rhoo good for a lay… oops, make that Lays!

Shwa attended a soccer event this week as Lays chips gave your fave gossip girl an opportunity to experience the Uefa Champions League vibe, at the Discovery Park Soccer Club.

It was an evening filled with football and entertainment.

How refreshing it was to take a break from seeing slay queens.

Hosting the event was Minnie Dlamini. For a change, she let her hair down and was looking like a real WAG, unfortunately that ship has long sailed, argh shame lovey.

Minnie, is your brother your forever plus one now that you are single, or is he just a manager/bodyguard?

One thing about soccer events, they feel like a legends garden.

Doctor Khumalo was there, and here Shwa thought the man would be tired and grumpy, but I guess if you do what you love you don’t get bored.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content