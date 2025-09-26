House duo Liquideep returns to a changed South African music landscape

More than a decade after their last performance on home soil, iconic house duo Liquideep is making their long-awaited return, and they are stepping back into a music industry transformed by the rise of amapiano.

The pair, known for soulful anthems like Fairytale and Alone, will mark their comeback at BloemFeast Festival in Bloemfontein in November, before heading to Johannesburg and Durban.

For Liquideep, the timing is no accident.

“We have been speaking about this for a few years now. We both feel we’re in a great space to get back out there,” they told Sunday World.

Since Liquideep last dominated the charts and airwaves, South African music has exploded globally with amapiano now defining the sound of a generation.

Valuable connection

However, rather than seeing it as competition, the duo embraces the shift.

“Everything has its place. It’s incredible to see how things have evolved. Still one thing remains constant, and that’s the quality and influence South African art has on the world. We’re thankful to be a part of that history.”

Their words echo a quiet confidence: house music still has a home in South Africa’s ever-shifting landscape, and Liquideep’s catalogue has already proven its staying power.

Ask any fan about the duo and the conversation circles back to Fairytale or Alone, songs that continue to be the soundtrack for weddings, road trips, and Sunday chill sessions.

“It has to do with the listener. They were able to attach memories to the music that meant something to them. That’s a valuable connection to have,” they said.

More performances on the way

The duo admits their focus is on reconnecting with fans through performances rather than rushing new material.

“Right now, we are looking forward to performing. We enjoyed and missed that part.”

And while amapiano pioneers like Kabza De Small and Uncle Waffles are busy shifting the culture, Liquideep points to younger genre-defying artists like Lordkez as inspirations.

“Great artist. She is a world builder.”

Their career-defining moment came in 2010 when they won the MTV MAMA for Song of the Year, which was proof that their sound had travelled far beyond South Africa’s borders.

Since then, life has been about work and family. Now, their comeback is about reclaiming the joy of performance.

Following BloemFeast, the duo promises more shows, and perhaps, if the timing feels right, new music. But for now, their mission is simple: “Filled up with joy. We want to add to someone’s day through what we love. If we manage that, then that’s all that matters.”