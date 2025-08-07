House music producers Heavy K, Prince Kaybee wrestle over 3Step genre

Heavy K and Prince Kaybee, two prominent figures in house music, are engaged in a heated social media dispute over who first introduced the 3Step genre, a trending genre that is captivating fans and sparking debates throughout Mzansi.

The drama unfolded on Facebook, escalating from a debate into a full-blown public spat.

Heavy K, whose real name is Mkhululi Siqula, clashed with Kabelo Motsamai, known as Prince Kaybee, over who first introduced the 3Step sound.

The exchange kicked off when Heavy K responded to a post debating 3Step’s origins, pointing to Prince Kaybee’s track Ebabayo, released four years ago.

“Then they know who their grandfather is,” Heavy K jabbed.

Unflinching, Prince Kaybee retaliated, asserting his status as the “God” of the genre and refusing to be intimidated by Heavy K.

“I’m the one who inspired you from the jump when you still had dreadlocks. No one’s scared of you, my grandson,” Heavy K fired back.

Prince Kaybee countered: “Khusta, before you run out of air, when I was pioneering 3Step, you were still trying to revive Inde.”

Clash over royalties, cheating

The feud has fans picking sides, with social media buzzing as supporters of both artists weigh in on who truly birthed 3Step.

This is not the first time Prince Kaybee has been involved in a social media feud.

In 2019, Prince Kaybee refuted claims that he and his former co-producer TNS had a fallout over royalties and cheating.

This came after claims that their dispute was due to TNS sleeping with his former girlfriend behind his back.

TNS, real name Nkazimulo Ngema, spoke to the publication and said that the disagreement started after the Club Controller’ producer heard that he hosted a party at his place where the supposed ex-girlfriend was in attendance.

He also said that he knows who Prince Kaybee’s main chick is and thought the girl that was at his apartment was a “side chick”.

The My Dali singer then claimed that Prince Kaybee was using this alleged cheating scandal as a way to cover up the fact that he owes him money for royalties.

Recently, Kaybee stirred controversy by advising artists against chasing TikTok trends, a comment some saw as a subtle dig at Cassper Nyovest, who was trending for defending his new single Kusho Bani online.

