How Barka Media transformed ‘Critical But Stable’ from page to screen

Bringing a bestselling novel to television is never about recreating every page scene for scene. For Barka Media, the challenge was to preserve the soul of Angela Makholwa’s Critical But Stable while expanding it into a gripping television drama that speaks to both loyal readers and first-time viewers.

“Our first goal was to create a compelling television series,” Barka Media told Sunday World. “Our goal was to take the book and expand it into a televisual experience.”

The production company says the transition from page to screen required creative changes, but never at the expense of the novel’s emotional core.

“The creative changes we had to make for the television series are part and parcel of the adaptation process. Where we remained faithful to the original story was to use all the compelling plot points and character development arcs that existed in the book.”

Instead of following the novel word for word, the creative team focused on retaining the moments that made Makholwa’s story resonate with readers.

‘We kept key plot points’

“We looked at key plot points and kept those. For the book fans we hope that they feel we did justice to the themes such as the world of marriage, friendship, finances and sex. For first-time viewers we hope that the themes will resonate with them and give them a pleasurable experience of the series.”

One of the actors tasked with bringing those themes to life is Lawrence Maleka, who plays Mzwandile, a character he describes as one of the most complex he has portrayed.

“What intrigued me most was Mzwandile being asexual and the complexity of navigating that as a person, a man, a husband and his standing in society,” Maleka said. “Very little is said or understood about asexuality in South African households, and I hope this role opens dialogue or gives better understanding to those experiencing it.”

Maleka said Mzwandile also serves as the moral centre of the friendship circle.

“For lack of a better word, he serves, or at least tries to be, the moral compass of the group, the dichotomy of good and evil.”

‘It’s the grassroots human condition’

Asked which themes resonated with him most, Maleka said it was impossible to separate them.

“All three, to be honest. It’s the grassroots human condition.”

Preparing for the emotionally demanding role required him to draw from real-life experiences.

“I thought of the unethical things that I’ve experienced, put myself in their shoes and chose the kindest way to execute those vile acts.”

The actor believes one of the series’ biggest strengths is its honest portrayal of men’s emotional lives.

“There’s a misconception that men don’t talk about their emotions or that when men gather it’s only about groove, women and cars. While that’s not entirely untrue, we grow out of these things. We touched on the importance of community among men, its reality and the good it is and can be.”

‘Angela availed herself throughout’

Having Angela Makholwa closely involved throughout production also helped shape his performance.

“I read the book, and Angela availed herself throughout the entire process. She was always a phone call away. That helped with my process of shaping the character. She seemed pleased with my portrayal of Mzwa, so all is well.”

Maleka also praised the chemistry among the cast.

“We’re all fans of each other’s work. It was my first time working with most of the cast and I enjoyed it. The chemistry is undeniable, and my wife in the series, Mo, is one of the best there is.”

Known for seamlessly moving between presenting and acting, Maleka said audiences can expect to see a different side of him.

“I’m always going to play someone different to the best of my ability. I gained a bit of weight for this one, so I hope they enjoy it because I’m struggling to get the weight off,” he joked.

Ultimately, both Barka Media and Maleka hope Critical But Stable leaves viewers talking long after the credits roll.

“I’m happy if it evokes emotions and affects people enough to have conversations about the series, my work and everything in between,” Maleka said. “So much work goes into this. The crew, cast and production give so much of themselves, and to be honest, the audience is our reason.”

Reflecting on the project, he said it reaffirmed why he became an actor.

“It’s for us, by us. It’s an African story with global appeal and I’m privileged to be part of our storytelling. I’ve always believed that if even one person is touched by the work we do, then we’ve done what we came to do.”

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