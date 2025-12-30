How Beyoncé’s self-owned hustle built a billion-dollar empire

While we’re all grinding, American singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman Beyoncé just hit a flex that’s shaking the global table. According to a major new Forbes report, the superstar has officially joined the billionaire club.

This isn’t just about fame. It’s a masterclass in building your own empire. And there are serious lessons for every young hustler, creative, and entrepreneur in South Africa.

For most artists, a tour like 2023’s Renaissance would be the ultimate peak. Not for Bey. At 44, she flipped the script with her Cowboy Carter country era, launching 2025’s highest-grossing tour and securing that third comma on her net worth.

Forbes states she’s now one of only five musician billionaires, alongside Jay-Z, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen.

Owning the entire value chain

But here’s the real tea, and why every South African youth should lean in: Beyoncé owns the factory.

Since 2010, she’s run everything through her company, Parkwood Entertainment. She fronts the costs for her tours and albums to keep the profits. As she told Forbes, she wanted to “be a powerhouse and have my own empire”. To show women you don’t have to “share your money and your success — you do it yourself”.

That’s the mindset! In an industry where artists often get played, she took control. For the Cowboy Carter Tour, Forbes estimates it grossed over $400-million in ticket sales and $50-million in merchandise. Because Parkwood produced it, Beyoncé kept a huge chunk. This year alone, Forbes estimates she earned $148-million before tax.

The lesson for Mzansi? Whether you’re a musician, a tailor, or a tech founder, owning your value chain is key. Beyoncé’s wealth comes from owning her music rights and her spectacular live shows. A model where touring can make up 90% of income.

Her Midas touch

She pioneered a “mini-residency” tour, playing multiple nights in just nine stadiums worldwide. And she made outrageous production viable because fans, like Swifties, will travel and pay.

She’s also a genius at making every drop an event — from surprise albums to that Netflix NFL halftime show.

But amidst the billions, she sets fierce boundaries. She told GQ she now only tours during school holidays to protect her family’s peace. And she declared: “No amount of money is worth my peace.”

So, as we watch from South Africa, it’s clear: Beyoncé’s blueprint isn’t just about singing. It’s about vision, ownership, strategic reinvention, and unshakeable boundaries. She built her throne herself. Now, how will you build yours?

The playbook is right there. Uzoyithola kanjani uhlel’ ekhoneni? (How will you achieve it if you are just sitting at the street corner?)

