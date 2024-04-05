Big Brother Mzansi runner-up Tshepo Tau, also known as Makhekhe, almost got disqualified in the first week of the 24/7 reality show. Makhekhe was given a strike after he engaged in an inappropriate conversation with Bravo B, who was disqualified from the competition. Speaking to Sunday World this week, Makhekhe said he has always wanted to enter the Big Brother reality show. "Growing up, I used to see that being in the Big Brother house was very entertaining, so I always saw myself as an entertainer," said Makhekhe. "I guess this season was destined to feature Makhekhe because I have been longing to enter the competition." A wake-up call Makhekhe said the incident that occurred in the first week did not necessarily change his game plan, however, it was a wake-up call. "Growing up in the township as guys, we have a certain way in which we label women when we speak amongst ourselves, which is not right. "The incident taught me that it is important to have respect for women and ask for consent too." After getting a strike, Makhekhe felt out of place in the house and was not okay. He admitted to himself that he had made a mistake with Bravo B on a public platform, and therefore he needed to correct his mistake on the same platform. Relationship with Yolanda He added that he is willing and open to pursuing a relationship with a fellow housemate, Yolanda, outside of Biggie's house. "I feel like me and her are trying, and being inside the house and outside is different," said Makhekhe. "We know each other; we are taking it one step at a time to see where it goes, and she's a very lovely girl." Makhekhe plans to go back to school to study acting because he believes that is where his talent lies. Also Read: Bravo B disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content