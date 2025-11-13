How Camilla Waldman shaped actress Gaosi Raditholo’s craft and purpose

In a world where mentorship often feels like a fading art, Gaosi Raditholo stands as a living testament to what can happen when talent meets guidance rooted in grace. The actress, now captivating audiences as Mmarona Sedibeng in Mzansi Magic's Genesis, credits veteran performer Camilla Waldman not just as a mentor, but as a muse whose presence continues to shape her craft and her purpose. \u201cCamilla has been an incredible mentor and friend,\u201d Raditholo said with heartfelt admiration. Her greatest inspiration \u201cShe\u2019s deeply committed to her craft and has such respect for storytelling. I\u2019ve learned so much from watching her, her attention to detail, her emotional depth, and her generosity in sharing her knowledge. Her passion and discipline continually inspire me.\u201d It\u2019s a bond that speaks to the heart of artistic sisterhood, one rooted not in competition, but in communion. For Raditholo, that influence runs deep. \u201cWhen I step onto a set or open a script, I hear her voice reminding me to find the truth in the moment,\u201d she says softly. \u201cThat\u2019s Camilla\u2019s gift \u2014 she teaches you to listen to your instincts, to lead with heart.\u201d That same authenticity radiates through her portrayal of Mmarona Sedibeng. A woman whose love for singing becomes both her joy and her undoing. \u201cMmarona is a mirror of so many of us,\u201d Raditholo reflects. \u201cShe\u2019s complex, beautifully flawed, and she fights for joy even when it hurts. That challenge spoke to me.\u201d Getting into character Her performance is anchored by empathy, something she learned to value early. \u201cCamilla once told me, \u2018Never judge a character. Find her humanity first\u2019. That\u2019s how I approached Mmarona. I had to see her not as broken, but as becoming.\u201d Off-screen, Raditholo moves fluidly between acting, directing, and writing. But it\u2019s the pursuit of truth that keeps her grounded. \u201cI\u2019m always chasing honesty. Whether through journaling, prayer, or nature. I return to stillness to refill my creative cup.\u201d She describes herself as easy-going and deeply passionate, rooted by faith and family. \u201cWhen the industry gets loud, my family brings me back home. My faith reminds me who I am beyond the noise.\u201d Nourishing her soul with books Right now, she\u2019s re-reading Save The Cat by Blake Snyder and Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi both chosen intentionally. \u201cThey feed different parts of me,\u201d she says. \u201cOne sharpens my creative muscle; the other nourishes my soul.\u201d And as for what she hopes audiences take from Genesis, her answer is pure poetry. \u201cI hope Mmarona inspires people to begin their own healing journeys. To forgive, to let go, to let God. It\u2019s never too late to start again.\u201d Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content