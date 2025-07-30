How hard it is to live without my wife, shares ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Samson Khumalo

Celebrated for his portrayal of Bra Boikie in SABC1’s hit soap opera Skeem Saam, renowned actor Samson Khumalo has opened up about the deep sorrow he feels after losing his wife, Meme Ditshego.

Ditshego passed away on June 25 at the age of 60.

Famous for her parts in Ga Re Dumele and The Coconuts, the veteran actress made a lasting impression on the South African entertainment industry and on everyone who knew her, especially her loyal husband.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Khumalo looked back on the life and legacy of his partner Ditshego, both on and off screen.

The long-married couple had a strong bond that went beyond their on-screen chemistry as Joyce Mlambo and Percy in M-Net’s comedy series The Coconuts.

“Meme was my light, my laughter, and my strength,” Khumalo wrote, posting a touching image of the couple.

“Her spirit filled every room, and her love for her craft and her people was unmatched. A month later, the silence is deafening, but her memory keeps me going.”

Brief illness and hospitalisation

Ditshego’s death shocked the industry and her fan base after a brief illness and hospitalisation for chest pains.

The award-winning actress, who starred as Josephine Ratau in Ga Re Dumele and won a Safta for Best Actress in a TV Comedy, reportedly suffered from illness in the days before she passed away.

She left behind a legacy that spans decades of theatre, television, and film, and her family confirmed that she died at a nearby hospital.

Khumalo, who attended Ditshego’s memorial service on July 3 at Johannesburg’s SABC Radio Park Auditorium as one of the mourners, has been open about how hard it is to live without his partner.

Fans and colleagues in the industry attended the memorial, which was a testament to Ditshego’s influence.

Stars like Keitumetse Kasonkola of Scandal! and Lerato Mvelase of House of Zwide paid their respects, calling her a “dynamite” who made everyone laugh.

