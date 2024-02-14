How rising star Ggoldie chose music over farming

Influencer and rising star Ggoldie has become a force to be reckoned with in South Africa’s ever expanding music landscape.

Ggoldie got her stage name from a friend who liked calling her Goldilocks, a fairytale heroine, because of her hairstyle at the time.

When she grew older, Ayabonga Zuma cut her locks shorter and her moniker to just to Goldy. She later adjusted the spelling to Ggoldie, to add some spice to it.

She is currently doing her final year in business, logistics, and supply chain management in Pretoria. However, career option-wise, the female DJ and producer, also has a more interesting story to tell. The Thembisa-born lass chose music over her dream career in farming.

Agric school was too far away for gigs

“I initially wanted to do farming and I applied to a farming school but changed my mind as the school was far away and it would restrict me from my music and bookings. I love farming because my dad is from Limpopo and he loved farming, so I learned a lot from him.”

“He always wanted to be a farmer and I thought I could live his dream. I didn’t do business studies at school and I chose the course. I believe it can benefit my career as an artist and DJ,” said Zuma.

Zuma said she has always loved music but never saw herself as a DJ. She has always been a social media influencer, and she got tired of just doing campaigns and marketing brands only.

“I wanted to do something different, looking for a new challenge. A friend suggested that I take up deejaying as a hobby. I was initially playing for fun, almost like how people do with sports. The fun then turned into a passion.

“I went to Mapentane Music Academy in Pretoria and I was there for a few months before I got confident enough to play in front of a crowd. Now, not only do I deejay but I co-produce my own music. There aren’t many female producers and I wanted to jump on that ship.”

Ggoldie is known for her hit single Asambe which saw her career soar in the space of one year.

