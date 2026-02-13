How ‘The Billionaires’ are rewriting Afro house and queer representation

In the pulsing heart of South Africa’s vibrant Afro house scene, a new force is rising. And they aren’t just changing the sound of the dance floor. They’re redefining what it means to love boldly, live authentically, and create without apology.

‘The Billionaires’, made up of Ngcebo Mdima and Karabo Motlogelwa, the industry’s first queer couple DJ duo, spin electrifying beats and deeply personal stories into Afro house anthems that are sweeping across clubs, festivals, and the hearts of lovers everywhere.

Mutual connections to self, sound, audience

But their rise isn’t just about rhythm and drops. It’s about connection, to each other, to community, and to a sound that’s uniquely their own.

When Mdima and Motlogelwa first met, it wasn’t in a studio, but in a space where music and destiny collided. What started as mutual respect soon evolved into creative synergy… and then love. Their journey together has become the foundation of The Billionaires’ sound. One that pulses with emotional depth, spiritual intent, and a fearless embrace of queer identity.

Their latest single, “Umaqondana,” meaning “finding the one,” is a celebration of that very journey. The track has become a Valentine’s anthem for lovers who aren’t just infatuated. But also those who are committed, not only to each other’s hearts, but to each other’s dreams and futures.

“Umaqondana isn’t just a love song,” Mdima explains. “It’s a victory cry. We wanted to celebrate love unapologetically, especially queer love. Too often we’re told to tone it down, to blend in. But love isn’t something to hide. It’s something to stand up and clap for.”

Inspired by love itself

For The Billionaires, love is both muse and manifesto. It is a source of inspiration that shapes every beat they produce.

Motlogelwa adds, “Umaqondana is 100% our diary. It traces our journey from those nerve-racking first gigs together. To now, where we don’t just share a bed, we share a vision.”

What sets The Billionaires apart isn’t only their love story, it’s how that love translates into music.

Afro House is a genre rooted in rhythm and spirituality, and their chemistry amplifies both. Mdima explains that in the studio, their connection is almost telepathic.

“Sometimes one of us starts an idea, and the other just knows where to take it next. That unspoken dialogue shows up in our builds, our drops, our transitions.”

Collaborators like vocalist Nomanzi and producer Khayzinho have helped elevate their vision. Nomanzi’s tribal vocal textures bring ancestral depth to Umaqondana. Khayzinho’s production layers give the track cinematic motion, tension and release. Thus unfolding like a great love story set to music.

Together, they’ve created something more than just a dance track. They’ve made an emotional journey you can feel in your chest as much as in your hips.

In 2026, representation in music remains a battleground. But for The Billionaires, visibility isn’t a concession, it’s a celebration.

Game changers for queer artists

“In this industry, queer artists are still fighting for space,” Motlogelwa says. “But we’re here and we’re not shrinking. We want to be recognised not as tokens, but as architects of the dance floor’s soul.”

Their rise has already seen them grace stages once thought unreachable for queer artists in Afro House. Their headline sets crackle with energy, passion, and authenticity. And audiences respond with the same intensity.

Like any couple working side by side, they face challenges. The biggest strength of their partnership? A shorthand communication that makes transitions on stage feel seamless and intuitive. The hardest part? Switching off.

“It’s hard to have dinner sometimes without talking about snares or synths,” Motlogelwa laughs. But they agree that respect, both personal and professional, keeps their partnership grounded. When creative differences arise, they don’t argue; they converse, test ideas, and let the music decide.

“With this song,” Mdima says, “we want every lover in the LGBTQIA+ community to feel seen, proud, and unstoppable.”

Motlogelwa adds: “Love is strength. Love is resistance, love is freedom.”

