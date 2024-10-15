I am not apologising because of the lawsuit – MacG

The controversial podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho has publicly apologised after asserting with confidence that Nkosazana Daughter’s child was actually Master KG’s and not Sir Trill’s.

This comes after Sunday World revealed over the weekend that Nolwazi Nzama, also known as Nkosazana Daughter, had filed a lawsuit against MacG and his crew for R13-million at the Johannesburg High Court.

The court documents state that Nkosazana Daughter’s attorneys sent a letter to the podcasters requesting that they retract their claims and apologise, but they threw a zap sign at them instead.

“An oral, televised and written apology issued by the first and/or second and/or third defendant to the plaintiff,” read the court papers.

“Payment by the first and/or second and/or third defendant, whether jointly; alternatively, whether jointly and severally [in which event the one paying, the other two to be absolved], of the aggregate amount of R13 000 000.”

I only work with Master KG

In July a fuming Nkosazana said that her relationship with Master KG was not romantic or sexual.

“Like I said before, Master KG and I only work together. But it is like there are people trying to convince you that there is more and there is no such thing,” she wrote at the time.

On Monday, MacG apologised, saying that the musician’s brother had recently shown him a photo of her child, who resembles Sir Trill.

“We were wrong; she [the child] looks just like Sir Trill. So, I want to apologise to Nkosazana Daughter,” said MacG.

“Now it seems like I am saying sorry because of the lawsuit thing, and it is not. But allegedly, Sir Trill is not supporting the kid, and it is from a credible source.”

Sol Phenduka, who works with MacG, added: “I was told those allegations by my friends, and I had no idea that MacG would come and take it to the podcast.”

