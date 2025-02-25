I cannot apologise for stating facts, says defiant Nota Baloyi

The Equity Court will hear the case of controversial music executive Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi for allegedly making hateful remarks about white people. This comes after complaints regarding statements made by Baloyi on DJ Sbu's Hustlers Corner podcast prompted the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to launch an investigation last week. Baloyi's accusations that white people are less human than black people caused a stir. \u201cThey are an inferior species to us. We are Homo sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is science," he said in the podcast. "This science was not done by black people; it was done by them. The white population is shrinking. For us, it makes no sense to descend into the savagery that they have. "Whatever leadership they have is dying out. We are dealing with the weakest whites the world has ever seen.\u201d Complaints received across SA The SAHRC announced on Monday that it had reached a decision and would file a case against Baloyi in the Equality Court. "This decision follows utterances made by Mr Baloyi on February 17, 2025, during an episode of The Hustlers Corner published on YouTube, where he made several statements expressing his views on white people," reads the SAHRC statement. "Following the publication of the podcast, the commission opened its own-accord investigation and received complaints from across the country registered with the Gauteng provincial office. "The SAHRC found a prima facie case of hate speech." The commission stated that it took into account the legal framework, which is mainly founded on the existing jurisprudence of hate speech and the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act 2000. "The commission's prayers will include a public apology, diversity and sensitivity training, community service, and a monetary fine, but they are not limited to these," it said. Racial sensitivity crash course Speaking to Sunday World on Tuesday, Baloyi said: "I take the referral of this matter to the Equality Court very seriously, as I join Julius Malema and Andile Mngxitama as other notable figures that have exposed the fragility of whiteness. "I cannot apologise for stating facts, and I am glad to have been able to give those with Neanderthal ancestry a much-needed racial sensitivity crash course. "I am very fortunate to have a big brother like DJ Sbu, who has stood by me for over 23 years and has even given up his lucrative radio job to focus on making his podcast a success. "His departure from the SABC is a secret I no longer need to keep as I continue to collaborate with him on his newest endeavour." Also Read:\u00a0SAHRC launches probe into Nota Baloyi's comment on white people Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0