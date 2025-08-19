‘I chose myself over Menophilia’- Ex-stripper closes ‘bloody’ fetish chapter

Having a monthly menstruation cycle is a normal aspect of every woman’s life, but it was not the case for Bargeoise Brazil real name Ennie Tembie Clearly. She lived through a chapter where she had to sell her menstrual blood to satisfy a male fetish.

The former stripper once shocked the nation when she revealed that she was cashing in on menophilia, a fetish where the sight, smell, taste and thought of menstruation and blood are sexually arousing.

No stranger to controversy, the woman who only wears pink and owns everything pink also runs a skin-lightening products business.

Speaking to Sunday World about the bizarre venture in 2023, Clearly said she had seen an opportunity to turn her pain into gain without fear of her blood being used for rituals.

Adult industry background

“I’m from the sex industry. And have realised that I want to come back into the industry to live my life the way I want to,” she said then.

“I produced this business idea after I discovered that I had fibroids and was anaemic. I saw a gap and decided to get into this big business venture which a lot of people do not know about.”

Her target market, she explained, consisted mainly of wealthy international white men she met through online platforms.

“My target is very clean, exquisite international gentlemen with lots of money that travel a lot. So, sometimes I must freeze my blood, and when they are in town, they come and collect,” she said at the time.

Packaging also varied according to client preference. Sometimes on pads, sometimes in containers. Some clients even ate the clots she saved.

At the time, she dismissed criticism.

“I’m atheist but also very fascinated by Satan. So I don’t believe that my clients would use the blood for ulterior motives. And I’m really not bothered by people who judge me and the life that I live. I’ve been bullied for almost my entire life.”

Turning a new leaf

Two years later, Clearly has decided to close the book on menophilia.

“I would love to bury my love child I once introduced to the world,” she said on a Sunday World episode of Engage, which will be flighted on Wednesday this week.

“For a while, she lived boldly, demanding attention and feeding off my body. But as time passed, her appetite became too heavy, and her presence began to cost me more than she gave back. Basically, no smart single mother allows herself to bleed to death for money, it was not worth it for me.”

She said living with anaemia had forced her to choose survival over spectacle.

“I birthed Menophilia into existence, and now I bury her. I chose myself. And I chose life. The fetish b**ch is dead.”

