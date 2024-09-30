I did not deal with my mom and granny’s murders – Amanda Manku

Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku has opened up about how she has been coping after the loss of her mother and grandmother.

Earlier this year, Manku addressed speculations that her mother and grandmother were murdered in 2021 in a statement on her social media accounts.

“On January 10, 2024, three suspects appeared in the Lebowakgomo magistrate’s court in connection with the murder of two women, aged 70 and 45,” she said in a statement.

“The mother and daughter were shot and killed by unknown [people] on 4 May 2021 at Makgophong village in Zebediela [Limpopo].”

There were reports that three suspects who were arrested in connection with the murders of the mother and grandmother of Manku are David Khoza, 40, William Manku, 53, and Nonhlanhla Ngubo, 42.

Manku, who was the latest guest on Mommy Diaries with Pasi Koetle, spoke about the importance of prayer and her relationship with her child.

The actress had to deal with the loss of her mother and grandmother while she was trying to navigate motherhood.

Mom was my friend

“I did not deal with it; I died. I think the day that they passed away was the day that something died within me,” she said.

“My mom had me when she was 15, so she was my friend, and my grandmother automatically became my mother.

“So, when both of them died, for the longest time I was angry with God in the nature in which they departed.”

Manku said at first she thought she was fine but 2024 was the year that hit her that they were no more.

“They were the centre of my life. When you lose your mother, it is something else. I do not know the pain of losing a child or a father.

“It is one of those things that you will never get over, and you have to be strong. My father was my best friend, my pillar of strength and this is now the man who is arrested for the murder of my mother and grandmother.

“I had the perfect parents who had me when they were very young.”

