‘I did not steal’: Minnie Dlamini rejects SIU narrative in fee dispute

Television presenter and media personality Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini has issued a sharp rebuke to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for implying her guilt after she repaid R50, 000 linked to a cancelled 2016 booking she insists was a standard professional fee.

In a detailed statement issued on Tuesday, Dlamini expressed anger and disappointment at the SIU’s handling of the matter. She said the statement unfairly damaged her reputation and implied wrongdoing where none existed.

Never involved in matter

“I am deeply disappointed by the Special Investigating Unit’s decision to issue a public statement that has sought to intentionally and unfairly damage my reputation in relation to a matter I was never involved in nor had any knowledge of,” she said.

According to Dlamini, the matter dates back to 2016 when she was booked for a professional engagement. She was paid a standard appearance fee of R50, 000. The event, however, was later cancelled and never took place.

“This was a standard commercial booking. No different from the many bookings I have undertaken throughout my career. As is standard industry practice, appearance fees or deposits paid to talent are non-refundable when an event organiser cancels an engagement,” she explained.

Dlamini emphasised that she had no knowledge of, nor any responsibility for, the source of funds used by the event organisers at the time.

“At no point was I made aware, nor could I reasonably have known, the source of the funds used by the organisers to book me,” she said.

Reputational damage

“I do not involve myself in unlawful activities. And I categorically reject any narrative that suggests otherwise.”

Nearly a decade later, she was asked to provide documentation relating to the booking.

While she attempted to comply, she said the passage of time made it difficult to retrieve all records from 2016.

Dlamini said she chose to repay the R50, 000 as a practical decision, not an admission of guilt.

“Given the minimal amount involved, and in order to avoid prolonged association with a matter that I was never involved in, I made the pragmatic decision to repay the amount.

“Not because I did anything wrong. But because R50,000 is not worth the reputational harm to my name, my brand, or my business,” she stated.

Non-refundable booking fee

She was adamant in rejecting any implication of criminal conduct.

“It is critical to be clear. I did not steal any money. I was a service provider booked for a job.”

The media personality also criticised the SIU for what she described as singling her out publicly and continuing to discuss her alleged compliance in media interviews.

“This is irresponsible, unfair, and deeply damaging,” she said.

“My reputation is my livelihood. I have built my brand over many years through hard work, integrity, and professionalism. The narrative being created around my name is false, misleading, and unjust.”

