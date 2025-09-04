I do not consider myself a stepparent, I am a bonus parent – Nozipho Ntshangase

The Mommy Club star and reality TV personality Nozipho Ntshangase is embracing what she refers to as a season of redirection.

Ntshangase talked candidly about her healing process, blended families, the difficulties of parenting, the anguish of a public separation, and faith.

In a moving interview on Nandi Madida’s podcast, The Motherhood Network, Ntshangase opened up about how spirituality and therapy enabled her to reframe traumatic experiences.

“You can’t go through something life-changing and immediately see it as redirection,” she admitted. “But with time, I realised it wasn’t rejection at all.

“Therapy played a huge role, and finding God gave me strength. For me, it is about walking this season with Him and knowing He loves me too much to let me not bloom after this.”

Setting boundaries

Along with discussing the realities of blended families, the mother and businesswoman emphasised the importance of setting boundaries while maintaining a healthy balance with love.

“I don’t refer to myself as a stepparent; I see myself as a bonus parent. You never try to replace the biological parent, but you can be a supportive figure. Every family dynamic is different, so there’s no one-size-fits-all.”

She made these remarks following a recent argument on The Mommy Club between her stepdaughter Coco and Real Housewives of Durban star Ameigh Thompson.

The feud sparked controversy among viewers and brought Ntshangase’s blended family life under even more public scrutiny.

Despite the challenges, Ntshangase remains grounded.

Statistic of teenage pregnancy

Reflecting on her journey as a teenage mother, she shared: “I know I’m a statistic of teenage pregnancy, but I also know that it did not define me. My son is thriving, and I am grateful for the family unit that raised him.”

For Ntshangase, her new chapter is about resilience, faith, and embracing her unique role as both a mother and bonus parent.

“This season is redirection,” she said with conviction. “It’s about finding beauty even after the storm.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content.