After sharing a video on TikTok, actress Sihle Ndaba became enraged as people commented on how overweight she looked and implied that she would soon pass away. Ndaba, a former Scandal! actress, did not back down from the social media bullies. She hit back in another video, explaining how disgusted she was by their comments. "I do not like responding to nonsense, but there seems to be a tendency towards over-familiarity," she said. Attack on black people "First of all, when I posted that video, which you can go and refer to, it was just a joke because I wanted to have fun and interact with you guys. "But comments such as this one saying I am dying soon are unacceptable. I believe we are taught and know better than what we are doing right now. "Social media bullying is not okay. Commenting on people's weight is also not okay. You do not know me." She urged people to stop making nasty comments about other people, saying she is disappointed because it is black people who are making such comments about other black people. "Just in case you did not know, my name is Sihle Ndaba, and I am an actress. That is what I do for a living, and I love people, and I show up for you guys." DJ Tira responds to prophecy In a separate incident, Durban-based DJ Mthokozisi Khathi, popularly known as DJ Tira, has shown that his faith remains unshaken. This comes after Zimbabwean prophet Obey Tichafa Mukhanhair's prophecy relating to DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa. The man of the cloth alleged that the musicians would die in car accidents. DJ Tira took to social media to respond to the prophecy. "There is only one God. I pray, and I will continue praying. Thank you for always putting me in your prayers," wrote DJ Tira. "I do not take the blessing from God for granted. I am serving a living God; 25 years later, I am still in the music industry, touring international venues." Also read: Sihle Ndaba bows out of Scandal!