‘I feel really sorry for people who feel the need to be nasty’ Minnie Dlamini

South African media personality, actress, and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini has long been a household name, captivating audiences with her charm and talent since her debut on Live Amp in 2010.

However, behind the glitz and glamour, Dlamini has faced profound personal challenges, including the emotional toll of motherhood, a high-profile divorce, and relentless social media bullying.

Resilience and growth

In a recent candid interview on The Motherhood Network Podcast with her childhood friend Nandi Madida, Dlamini shared a raw and heartfelt account of her journey, shedding light on the struggles that have shaped her resilience and growth.

As a single mother to her two-year-old son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Quinton Jones, Dlamini has faced the complexities of raising a child in the public eye. In her interview, she reflected on how her vision of raising her son in a two-parent household, mirroring her own upbringing, was shattered by her divorce.

“I always thought I would raise my kids the same way I was raised,” she said. She highlighted the pain of adjusting to co-parenting in separate homes.

Dlamini also hinted at a contentious custody battle. Reports from September 2023 suggested that Jones sought custody of their son and demanded R10 000 in monthly spousal support.

Strong, independent women

Despite these challenges, she emphasised her commitment to protecting her son and teaching him the importance of respecting strong, independent women.

“I want my son to know what it takes to protect women. And that being next to a strong, powerful woman doesn’t take away from him being a strong man,” she stated.

Dlamini’s marriage to television producer Jones, which began with a celebrated traditional and white wedding in 2017, ended in February 2022 after four years. The couple’s joint statement announced their decision to file for divorce. This was after months of separation and counselling, citing the ‘emotional burden and post-traumatic distress’ of their loss.

However, the public fallout was far from amicable. Dlamini faced rampant speculation and rumours of infidelity, which she vehemently denied.

In the interview, Dlamini revealed the profound impact of her divorce. She described it as a turning point that altered how she was perceived both personally and professionally.

Lost herself in the marriage

“I found myself losing a lot of myself in my marriage. I felt like I needed to reduce myself, like I couldn’t be fully myself,” she admitted.

The announcement of her divorce triggered a wave of public scrutiny. Many questioned her professional credibility and reduced her to “the one who married rich”.

She expressed shock at the harsh judgement she faced.

“I couldn’t believe that even now, women still get judged so harshly for a marriage not working out.”

Despite the heartbreak, Dlamini found empowerment in rediscovering herself post-divorce.

“One thing about divorce, whether the decision is made by you or by your partner, it’s such an opportunity to find yourself again,” she shared.

She emphasised the hope and healing that followed. “Divorce is not pretty, but what is beautiful is that you get another shot at love, at life, and at you again.”

Social media bullying

Dlamini’s challenges were compounded by relentless social media bullying. This was particularly following her divorce and subsequent relationships. In 2021, she called out cyberbullies on Twitter, expressing pity for those who project their pain onto others.

“I feel really sorry for people who feel the need to be nasty for absolutely no reason on social media,” she wrote at the time.

The scrutiny intensified in 2025 when Dlamini’s brief romance with Dr Brian Monaisa, a celebrity plastic surgeon, ended in April. After making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, the couple faced controversy when Monaisa’s ex-partner, Neema Aloyce, accused Dlamini of breaking up their relationship.

The subsequent deletion of their social media posts fuelled breakup rumours. Dlamini responded with grace.

Podcaster MacG’s derogatory remarks

“My career has never been, and will never be, defined by my relationship status. I was Minnie before marriage, and I will be Minnie long after my divorce,” she said.

The situation escalated when podcaster MacG made derogatory comments about Dlamini’s breakup with Monaisa. He made these during an episode on his Podcast and Chill, prompting widespread outrage and calls for the show’s cancellation. Monaisa defended Dlamini, criticising the hosts for disrespecting successful women.

