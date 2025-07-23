‘I felt abandoned’ — actress Dawn Thandeka King opens up on divorce

Thespian Dawn Thandeka King, celebrated for her gripping performances in Uzalo and Shaka Ilembe, bared her soul in a poignant episode of Showmax’s Untied, hosted by media personality Relebogile Mabotja.

The episode delves into King’s painful journey through divorce, infidelity, and self-discovery, resonating deeply with viewers. Produced by GOAT Productions, Untied provides a platform for South African women to share their stories of separation, healing, and resilience.

Guided by faith, ancestors

She shared how her connection with her ancestors and faith guided her through some of the darkest moments of her life. And how her gift also guided her into a career as an actress and her breakthrough into the industry.

“Because I then found an agency, and then my agency found me a job, and that was my first acting gig in 2012. I often wonder whether it was the reason I went through this journey that opened that door.”

King was married to businessman Jabulani Msomi for 15 years until their 2017 divorce. She opened up about the heartbreak of alleged infidelity.

“He wasn’t saying that to me. He was saying it to someone else. I think that killed me. I felt abandoned,” she revealed, her voice trembling as she recounted discovering her husband’s emotional confidences were shared with another.

Pain of betrayal

The betrayal shattered her sense of security. It forced her to confront not only the loss of her marriage but also a part of her identity.

“You don’t just lose a partner; you lose a version of yourself. Healing is about finding her again,” she said, reflecting on the emotional toll and her gradual path to reclaiming her peace.

Beyond the pain, King’s story is one of empowerment. She spoke candidly about the courage it took to walk away from a marriage that no longer served her.

“Walking away was the hardest thing. But I had to choose me,” she said, emphasising the strength required to prioritise her self-worth.

As a mother of five, King’s journey underscores the resilience needed to rebuild while balancing family responsibilities. Her reflections on spirituality added depth to her narrative, highlighting faith as a cornerstone of her healing.

Mabotja, also an associate producer, underscored the show’s purpose.

“I hope viewers walk away more empathetic, not just to the women on this show, but to themselves,” she said. She praised King’s courage in sharing such a personal story

