‘I have lost the wife I worshipped’ – Danny K on wife Lisa succumbing to cancer

South African musician Daniel “Danny K” Koppel is mourning the loss of his wife, Lisa Koppel, after she had been privately battling colorectal cancer for nearly three years.

Lisa, 41, died over the weekend after being diagnosed with the cancer in November 2023. Breaking his silence on Tuesday, Danny K paid an emotional tribute to the woman he described as the wife he worshipped and an extraordinary mother to their three children.

Lisa Koppel’s silent battle

The musician revealed that Lisa faced the disease with remarkable strength and determination, while the family explored treatment options in South Africa and abroad.

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“From that moment, she fought with extraordinary strength and determination,” Danny K said.

“Together with our family, we searched for hope in South Africa and around the world, pursuing every treatment and every opportunity available to us. Tragically, despite everything, we could not save her.”

Lisa had deliberately kept her illness away from the public eye.

According to Danny K, his wife did not want pity, attention, or sympathy and was determined to protect their children from the burden of her illness for as long as possible.

“Above all, she wanted to protect our children and preserve their happiness and innocence for as long as possible,” he said.

Despite the pain she endured, Danny K said Lisa remained gentle, humble and brave throughout her battle, leaving a lasting impression on those who walked alongside her.

“I have lost the wife I worshipped, our three children have lost an extraordinary mother, and her family and friends have lost someone they deeply loved,” Danny K said.

He also thanked the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals who cared for Lisa during her illness, both in South Africa and abroad.

Also Read: Cervical cancer: Early detection can change everything in the fight against disease

While Lisa chose privacy during her battle, her family has now decided to speak publicly about her diagnosis for a different reason: to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and the importance of early detection.

Danny K said Lisa had hoped to one day use her experience to educate others about the disease and help people recognise the importance of detecting it early.

“She never got that opportunity. Our family will now carry that purpose forward in her name.”

The family has asked for prayers, compassion and privacy as they navigate the devastating loss.

Lisa’s death at just 41 also highlights growing concerns around colorectal cancer affecting younger people. International guidelines now generally recommend routine screening for people at average risk from age 45, while persistent or concerning symptoms should be medically investigated.

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