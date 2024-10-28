‘I killed chef Letlape because of drugs, alcohol and stress’

Sibusiso Zitha, the man suspected of killing well-known pastry chef Thembekile Letlape, returned to the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

This comes after Zitha begged the court a few weeks ago to release him on bail so he could close his business and make sure his two kids were taken care of while he served his time.

Another state witness, whose testimony cannot be published per their application, was included in the state’s case presentation on Monday.

Zitha stated in his bail affidavit that he understood the ramifications of his confession and that he intended to enter a guilty plea to the charges against him.

He adds that he is not a threat to anyone’s safety or the general public.

Zitha claims that he is self-employed and serves as the sole director and CEO of eKhaya Property Finance.

I am guilty of the crime

“There is no evidence that I will not stand my trial; I am guilty of the crime, and I am aware of the sentence that this court can impose on me,” Zitha states in his affidavit.

“However, I am a father and businessman, and I am aware that my incarceration will affect both my business and my children.

“I did not wait for the SAPS [SA Police Service] to hunt me and find me for the crime that I committed; I took myself to them and confirmed that I committed the offence.

“I confirm that when I committed the crime, I was intoxicated along with the deceased, and I was under heavy stress and under the influence of cocaine, alcohol, and lack of sleep for over 36 hours.

“This is, however, not an excuse for my actions.”

The accused has been incarcerated since June after Letlape was discovered dead on May 30 at Zitha’s home in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The matter has been postponed to October 31 for judgment on the bail application.

Murder case weighs heavily on Letlape family

