‘I lied. Maphorisa didn’t produce my album,’ says Samthing Soweto

Singing sensation Samkelo Mdolomba, popularly known as Samthing Soweto, has finally broken his silence following an incident about an amapiano song that was released without crediting him last week.

Trending amapiano song Amalanga Awafani caused a stir after netizens realised that Samthing Soweto, one of the vocalists on the song, was not credited.

Thabo Ngubane, popularly known as Mas Musiq, shared last Tuesday that the song, after a long wait, had been released. However, the musicians credited were Lawd Weezy, Star Quality and DJ Maphorisa.

A furious DJ Maphorisa took to social media on a live video to address the issue. He alleged that Samthing Soweto was the one who sabotaged the song because he did not want to release it.

Maphorisa accused of mistruths

Responding to DJ Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto in the early hours of Tuesday morning accused Maphorisa of lying. He said mistruths would get the veteran DJ into trouble one day.

“I paid Phori for my Masters. I paid an amount that he asked for at the time. Furthermore, I lied about Phori’s contributions to my project.

“He did not produce anything. I lied because I believed it would help my album sell. The truth is, I had very little confidence in my music selling without him as a producer.

“My audience loved the idea of him being a super producer and I was not going to go against that so I lied,” wrote Samthing Soweto.

He further explained that he wanted to sell records but did not know that he would pay for it with his hard-earned creative work and dignity. He also added that he never knew that DJ Maphorisa would go around telling people that he fed him.

“So again, he did not produce my work. I worked with Mas Musiq, Howard and Kabza De Small in that studio, who produced between 40 and 60% of my work, depending on how you view it. They can keep all the money they make using my voice or songs and go around telling people I am hard to work with.”

The Akulaleki hitmaker also revealed that he was addressing the claims Maphorisa had made regarding the master’s Isiphithiphithi album.

“In time, I will address the Amalanga Awafani issue. There is work being done in the background till then; thank you for the support. I appreciate it,” he wrote.

