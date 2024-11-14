‘I lost everything after divorce, friends betrayed me’ – Denise Zimba

Actress Denis Zimba has revealed how she was betrayed by those close to her in the past year. Zimba, who recently got divorced from her German husband, Jakob Schlichtig, was celebrating her birthday.

In June, Sunday World reported that Zimba dumped her husband because she caught him playing with himself while texting another woman.

She also said Schlichtig refused to buy a plane ticket for her mother to travel to Germany to help her with the kids. Instead, he paid €900 for the medical treatment of his sick cat.

Child custody battle

Zimba dropped the bombshell in the court papers she filed in the Joburg High Court. She is opposing Schlichtig’s application for an order to force her to return their two children to Germany, where he lives. He is claiming that she unlawfully removed them from the country.

Since her divorce, the actress has been mum. But she has opened up about how she has been navigating the past year. She shared that she was lied to and stripped of everything that she has built for herself. And now has to start from scratch.

Betrayed by loved ones, picking up the pieces

“The best thing I could have ever done for myself was to walk away. In this past year alone, I lost my family that I gave so much of myself to have. Close friends betrayed me at levels I cannot even comprehend. Those I loved the most and held close to my heart abandoned me and did not choose me.

“I am blessed with another year of life, reminding me how precious life truly is. And that you can always start over and try again. I am excited to do things differently and not betray myself again. My girls deserve a thriving mama who respects herself enough to do right by herself,” wrote Zimba.

Also Read: Denise Zimba tells court why she dumped hubby

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content