I lost everything due to a one-sided story – Unathi Nkayi

Radio and television personality Unathi Nkayi has opened up about her departure from Kaya FM, stating how she lost everything as a result of a one-sided story.

This after Sunday World reported at the weekend that Kaya FM had fired its station manager, Sibongile Mtyali, after presenter Sizwe Dhlomo reporting her to the board for refusing to discipline Mpho Maboi, a sports presenter.

Nkayi and Dhlomo were also caught in a spat that led to her being fired in 2021.

Nkayi took to social media to share how her therapy sessions have helped her through the most painful and vigorous year.

She also shared that her therapist wanted to put her on medication, because she had hit rock bottom, but she refused and chose to exercise more.

“My father said be regular with your therapy and then sit back and watch them turn against each other. They will, because there is no integrity amongst the three people who conspired against you in this matter,” she wrote.

Nkayi was let go Kaya FM due to a certain conduct that rendered their relationship intolerable.

